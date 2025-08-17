Boston Partners Sells 3,737 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of BRT Apartments worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 10,464.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $66,901.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,036,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,311,764.08. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,951,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,045,792.80. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,774 shares of company stock valued at $586,466. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRT

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

About BRT Apartments

(Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.