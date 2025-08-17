Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $300.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.4667.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Penumbra stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.59. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $184.80 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,332,605.99. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,487 shares of company stock worth $27,969,587 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,760,000 after acquiring an additional 185,306 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

