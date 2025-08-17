Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 10,654 Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

Nokia Stock Up 1.9%

NOK stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.88. Nokia Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

