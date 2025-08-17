TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,786 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,175.53. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

