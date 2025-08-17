Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2,103.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE GFL opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.