Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Telos by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Telos by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Telos by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Telos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Telos Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

About Telos

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.