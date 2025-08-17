Boston Partners Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Boston Partners bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

