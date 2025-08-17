Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Insider Satish Chitoori Sells 20,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,185. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 14th, Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $92,440.32.

On Monday, June 16th, Satish Chitoori sold 413 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $9,313.15.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

