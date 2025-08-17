Boston Partners Sells 33,516 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Boston Partners cut its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

