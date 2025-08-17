National Pension Service Sells 2,160,765 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160,765 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.