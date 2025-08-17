Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 779,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

