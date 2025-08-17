Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $267.80 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.67 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.