Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 441,306 Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 441,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.