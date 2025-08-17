Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 828,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,194,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,624,000 after buying an additional 85,121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $107,741,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,304,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,272,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,297,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after buying an additional 137,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,024,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

