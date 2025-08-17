Nuveen LLC Takes $30.97 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,968,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.33% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUSA. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $393.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.92 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

