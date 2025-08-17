437,356 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 437,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

