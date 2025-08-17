Nuveen LLC Invests $31.78 Million in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,170,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,781,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.32% of Interpublic Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 34,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106,420.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance
Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
