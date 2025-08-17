1,572,275 Shares in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,572,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELY shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 186,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,311.46. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $327,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,271,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,845,301.64. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,993. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of RELY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

