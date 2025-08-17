11,726 Shares in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 711.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 392,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 344,290 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.69. MAG Silver Corporation has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

