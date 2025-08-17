Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,351 Shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MicroAlgo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of MicroAlgo by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroAlgo Stock Performance

Shares of MLGO opened at $9.21 on Friday. MicroAlgo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $972.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81.

MicroAlgo Profile

MicroAlgo Inc develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

