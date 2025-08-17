Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,714 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 511.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,272,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,542,000 after buying an additional 81,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

