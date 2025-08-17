Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $65,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,354,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 72,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 242,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

