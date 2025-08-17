Citigroup Inc. Sells 897 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.58% of ACM Research worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,708 shares in the company, valued at $15,875,908.80. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

