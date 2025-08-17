Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $532,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,832,000 after buying an additional 350,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,368,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everest Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,911,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,045,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.14.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $332.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.85 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

