WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $60,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 598.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 514,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 490.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 418,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,643.60. This represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WSC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

WillScot Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

