Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 787.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,222 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Matrix Service were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 138.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. Matrix Service Company has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

