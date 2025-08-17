Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 11,582 M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,783,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:MTB opened at $190.29 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.