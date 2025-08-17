Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 689,979 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,689,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,194,000 after buying an additional 34,585 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 447,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 330,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,877,000 after buying an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Shares of KB opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

