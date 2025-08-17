Boston Partners Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.48% of Myers Industries worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 586.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Myers Industries by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.55 million, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 207.69%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

