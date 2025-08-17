Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,522,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 262,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $7,622,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

