Boston Partners Takes $2.96 Million Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,600,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.26 on Friday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

