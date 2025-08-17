Boston Partners Sells 1,335 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $19,007,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at $11,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 398,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 141,951 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,483 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $4,280,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $336,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,384.65. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $731,804 in the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.8%

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

Shares of BELFB opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.99 and a 12-month high of $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BELFB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Bel Fuse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $125.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

