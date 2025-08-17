Boston Partners Buys 6,854 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners grew its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Progressive were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $247.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.14 and its 200-day moving average is $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,313 shares of company stock worth $28,349,549 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.