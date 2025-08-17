Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,092,880 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

