Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,022 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Reliance worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Reliance by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $286.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

