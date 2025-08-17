Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,493 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,554,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

