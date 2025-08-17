Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,199,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,287,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,096,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $68.87 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.