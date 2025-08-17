Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 129,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 504,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,240,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.3%

AX opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.49.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

