Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $169,922.61 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Zangardi sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $169,922.61. Following the sale, the director owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,819.02. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.15 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,115,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 92.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.