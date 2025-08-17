Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Sells $169,922.61 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Zangardi sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $169,922.61. Following the sale, the director owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,819.02. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.15 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.56.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on QLYS
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.