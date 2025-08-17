Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $160,100.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,214,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,441,919.61. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.75 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $432.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,665.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

