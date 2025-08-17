Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $160,100.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,214,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,441,919.61. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.75 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $432.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridgewater Bancshares
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.