Panos Kozanian Sells 7,043 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $181,779.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,476.75. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $107,916.48.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Five9 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $7,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

