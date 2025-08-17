Insider Selling: First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,874.85. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

