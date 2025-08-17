Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $146,949.45 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $146,949.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,080.63. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $165,829.94.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8%

MLYS stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $962.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLYS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $48.00 target price on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mineralys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,147,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,296 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,035,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 603,464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 897,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

