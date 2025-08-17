Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Short Interest Up 255.6% in July

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, anincreaseof255.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Price Performance

FMED opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 29.15% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.