Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,000 shares, anincreaseof280.3% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rohm Stock Performance

Rohm stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Rohm has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $804.37 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 11.07%.

Rohm Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

