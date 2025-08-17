Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Update

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,300 shares, agrowthof250.9% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELJF opened at $8.68 on Friday. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cellcom Israel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

