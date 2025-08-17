Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Up 6.0%
OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
