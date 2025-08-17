Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Up 6.0%

OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

