Analyzing OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Marcus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $895.02 million 2.51 $72.86 million $0.68 32.12 Marcus $735.56 million 0.64 -$7.79 million $0.45 33.29

Volatility & Risk

OneSpaWorld has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus. OneSpaWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.74% 15.93% 11.85% Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88%

Dividends

OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. OneSpaWorld pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Marcus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OneSpaWorld and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 5 0 3.00 Marcus 0 0 3 1 3.25

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus price target of $22.6667, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Marcus has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.55%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats Marcus on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

