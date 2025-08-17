NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) President Rafael Sotomayor Sells 2,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $259.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

