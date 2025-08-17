Analyzing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardforce AI and American Rebel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $36.35 million 0.56 -$5.86 million N/A N/A American Rebel $11.42 million 0.10 -$17.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Guardforce AI has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 1 1 3.50 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Guardforce AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 291.30%. Given Guardforce AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guardforce AI is more favorable than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.7% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -346.67% N/A -301.40%

Volatility & Risk

Guardforce AI has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardforce AI beats American Rebel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services. The company also sells and rents robots; and sells and installs Rapid7 software, as well as provision of integrated alarm security system installation, PCI ASV scan, and penetration testing services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Singapore.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

